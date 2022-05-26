Tanzania: Livestock, Fisheries Ministry Budget Targets to Commercialise Subsector

THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries on Wednesday unveiled its 268.252bn/- budget estimates for the next financial year, targeting transforming the subsectors to contribute more to the national income.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mashimba Ndaki informed the National Assembly plans of programmes and activities to be carried in 2022/2023 financial year aimed at driving commercial livestock keeping and fisheries.

He requested Members of Parliament to approve the 268.252bn/- budget of which 92.050bn/- is for livestock sector and 176.201 for fisheries.

He said that in efforts to encourage commercial livestock and increase efficiency in the subsector, the National Ranching Company (NARCO) is intending to lease its five blocks with 32,500 hectares to Tanzanian and foreign investors.

"The blocks will be advertised through the media and Tanzanian National e-Procurement System (TANePS)... investors who will be given priorities are those who will have proper business plans aimed at raising quality livestock breeds for meet and diary production," he said.

He said the investors will also be required to develop grazing farms,and produce quality seeds for pastures, provide market for products produced by small scale livestock keepers includ- ing providing them with qual- ity breeds.

"They will also bring in new livestock technology including setting up factories for processing livestock products," the minister added.

He further said that , in the next financial year NARCO will increase production of quality cattle breeds for beef to meet domestic and inter- national market demand.

Minister Ndaki said that the ministry will also strengthen the National Artificial Insemination Centre to facilitate insemination services and production of quality cattle breeds.

He said in the com- ing financial year Tanzania Livestock Research Institute (TALIRI) will proceed with execution of 15 research on livestock and three on pastures as well as approving three varieties of pasture seeds.

TALIRI will strengthen its cooperation with research stakeholders in order to implement various activities related to production and development of better technology for livestock production.

In efforts to improve hides and skin business, the ministry plans to train 350 skinners, 70 inspectors and 40 people to grade the skins.

He added that, selling of hides and skins will be done electronically with the aim of improving the business.

"This system which is in the early stages of its implementation will increase efficiency in hides business and increase competition," he said.

The budget also will facilitate construction and renovation of four water troughs for cattle in areas which have been affected by drought.

He said the government will continue to attract investment in construction of factories for processing livestock feeds and pasture seeds.

On fisheries , the Minister said the sector will implement priorities which are in line with the Blue Economy policy especially on sustainable use of fisheries resources in fresh and salt water fishing.

The priorities include, among others , to strengthen fisheries institutions which will involve renovation and construction of infrastructure, to procure equipment for research, training and extension services and increase the number of experts, he said.

The government will also increase investment in fisheries infrastructure and growth of marine creatures by constructing and renovating fishing port, dams, markets and fisheries centres.

The minister further detailed that the government will also strengthen research, extension services and training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It will also provide working tools to centres and groups responsible for management of fisheries resources and improve systems of data collection.

The government will also proceed with the construction of fishing port, where it has so far allocated 50bn/- from internal sources for the project.

He noted that through the "Tanzania Scaling-up Sustainable Marine Fisheries and Aquaculture Management Project" the ministry will construct administration building for TAFIRI, a conference centre and fisheries museum in Dares Salaam zone.

The project will also involve procurement of 70 fishing boats in the Indian Ocean which will be provided to cooperative societies and community based groups such as Beach Management Units and Collaborative Fisheries Management Areas.