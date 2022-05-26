Tanzania: PCCB Probes Covid-19 Classroom Funds in Katavi

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Katavi region is closely monitoring seven projects worth some 2.34bn/- including those funded by IMF under Covid-19 relief package.

Katavi Regional PCCB Chief, Mr Festo Mdede disclosed that during a press briefing held here in municipality where he presented his anti-corruption watchdog quarterly report (January - March).

"The projects under surveillance include construction of classrooms for secondary and primary satellite schools funded through Tanzania Covid-19 Response Programme (TCRP) under the (International Monetary Fund) IMF relief package," said the regional PCCB boss.

He further explained that during monitoring, the corruption watchdog discovered that construction materials were stolen at different sites and there was misappropriation of allocated funds and projects did not reflect the value for money spent on them.

He said the individuals responsible for misconduct will be dealt with squarely in conformity with the existing laws. He appealed to Tanzanians to take a holistic role in the fight against corruption.

"Indeed we should play our part ... the war against this vice will only be won through joint efforts" he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the regional PCCB chief warned citizens who allegedly pose as anti-corruption bureau staffs and solicit bribe from members of public and government's staffs that their days are numbers.

"We have reports that some dishonesty citizens are posing as PCCB staffs and subsequently threatening members of public and civil servants by soliciting bribe from them. Investigations are under ways to bring them into books actually I should warn them that their days are numbered'" he warned.

He appealed to members of public to expose them by alerting relevant authorities for further actions.