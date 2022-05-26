Tanzania: PCCB Probes Covid-19 Classroom Funds in Katavi

26 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Mpanda

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Katavi region is closely monitoring seven projects worth some 2.34bn/- including those funded by IMF under Covid-19 relief package.

Katavi Regional PCCB Chief, Mr Festo Mdede disclosed that during a press briefing held here in municipality where he presented his anti-corruption watchdog quarterly report (January - March).

"The projects under surveillance include construction of classrooms for secondary and primary satellite schools funded through Tanzania Covid-19 Response Programme (TCRP) under the (International Monetary Fund) IMF relief package," said the regional PCCB boss.

He further explained that during monitoring, the corruption watchdog discovered that construction materials were stolen at different sites and there was misappropriation of allocated funds and projects did not reflect the value for money spent on them.

He said the individuals responsible for misconduct will be dealt with squarely in conformity with the existing laws. He appealed to Tanzanians to take a holistic role in the fight against corruption.

"Indeed we should play our part ... the war against this vice will only be won through joint efforts" he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the regional PCCB chief warned citizens who allegedly pose as anti-corruption bureau staffs and solicit bribe from members of public and government's staffs that their days are numbers.

"We have reports that some dishonesty citizens are posing as PCCB staffs and subsequently threatening members of public and civil servants by soliciting bribe from them. Investigations are under ways to bring them into books actually I should warn them that their days are numbered'" he warned.

He appealed to members of public to expose them by alerting relevant authorities for further actions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X