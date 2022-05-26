Africa: Mpango - Africa Ought to Initiate Own Researches Against Disasters

THE Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango has urged African countries to closely work together in facilitating own researches and independently address emerging disasters.

Dr Mpango made the remarks on Wednesday during a special discussion with top African leaders on how the continent can change the international approach of addressing different disasters at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He cited the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) - Tanzania as well as other local institutions as should be providing significant assistance to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Using the available resources, African nations could meet the challenges ahead, noting that currently Tanzania is producing veterinary vaccines for livestock, other African nations should to join hands in vaccine production that will meet future needs," he said.

Dr Mpango is in Davos Switzerland to represent President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) for heads of state, heads of international institutions and organizations as well as business people.

On Tuesday Dr Mpango called upon African governments to lower trade barriers, which enhance infrastructures to benefit from the African continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunities.

Dr Mpango further said that AfCFTA offers the continent's countries a great potential for eco- nomic growth and development.

"Investing in technology that facilitates trade and financial transactions, as well as forming relationships with the private sector, international organizations and other governments are critical in increasing industrial productivity," he said.

Tanzania, according to Dr Mpango, is continuing to ensure that the public is aware of the AfCFTA's opportunities, as well as strengthening the investment sector by forming partnerships with various stakeholders both within and outside Africa, to do business more efficiently in the area.

Dr Mango also took part in a debate on economic recovery and initiatives that may be taken to restore peace and harmony around the globe, where international leaders debated on how to work together to address political issues that lead to war and conflict.

In addition, the vice-president said it is important when the world is facing challenges such as war and not to forget other challenges, including food insecurity as well as to ensure Africa is involved in making various world decisions.

He said Africa has a great opportunity to contribute to peace and find a solution to its food security if it joins other nations using available resources.