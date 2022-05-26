Tanzania: Isles Executives Urged to Promote Gender Equality

ZANZIBAR Principal Secretaries (PS) and their deputies have been challenged to ensure gender equality and women empowerment are taken into consideration in their respective ministries.

This was said recently by the Zanzibar Minister of Social Development, Elders, Gender and Children, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma, who challenged the executives to promote gender equality even in leadership roles.

"Although, we have made strides in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (GEWE) and promoting women leadership in the country, there is still a lot to be done to achieve international and national goals in promoting GEWE," Ms Juma said.

She noted this at a one day training workshop on 'Strengthening Transformational Leadership and GEWE' principles for principal secretaries and deputy principal secretaries in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

Ms Juma expressed hopes that the training would help the leaders to get prerequisite knowledge and skills on matters related to gender equality, as well as to strengthen intersectoral partnerships to bring about change and sustainable results.

"At the end of this training, I hope you will come up with recommendations to improve the implementation of gender mainstreaming and address the gender gaps that exist in various areas including women's participation in leadership and help check violence against women and children," the minister said.

UN Women Deputy Representative in the country, Ms Julia Broussard said at the training that Tanzania and Zanzibar in particular has made great strides toward advancing gender equality and women's empowerment.

"We commend the leadership of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar for promoting GEWE, recognising the ultimate benefit this has on society as a whole, bringing positive results for women and men, girls and boys," she said.

The UN Woman told the executives that they are in a unique position to provide the transformational leadership and strategic direction required to meet commitments on gender equality.