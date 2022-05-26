Nigeria: Peter Obi - PDP Has Lost Millions of Votes - Coalition

26 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Coalition for Peter Obi's presidential aspiration on Wednesday hailed the former governor of Anambra State for listening to it's request to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying the party has automatically lost about 15 million votes with the development.

The group in a statement issued after the official announcement of Obi's defection, urged him to form an alliance with credible Nigerians and run for President in 2023.

It added that Obi as a decent man would not play the type of transactional politics going on inside PDP and that is why he is wise to dump the party.

The statement signed by its Chairman, Marcel Ngogbehei, said: "We are delighted that the former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi listened to the request of his 23 support groups to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the shenanigans going on inside the party ahead of the party's presidential primary.

"With the recent development, it is obvious that PDP has automatically lost 15 million votes because of Peter Obi's decision to dump the party.

"We therefore urge Mr Peter Obi to look for Nigerians of like minds and vie to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections ."

