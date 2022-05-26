Nigeria: Ashiru Defeats Yero, Sidi to Clinch PDP Governorship Ticket in Kaduna

A former member of the House of representatives, Isah Ashiru, has clinched the PDP governorship ticket in Kaduna.

Mr Ashiru defeated four other aspirants including a former head of National Emergency Management Agency, Sani Sidi, the former governor of the state Ramalan Yero, and a former Senator Shehu Sani, among others.

The primary elections which took place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Wednesday through Thursday morning and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, saw Mr Ashiru scoring 414 votes to win the race.

According to the results as announced by the returning officer Raymond Dabo at the venue Mr Sidi scored 260 votes, Mr Yero scored 28 votes, Mr Abbas scored 15 votes, Mr Kajuru scored 11 votes and Mr Sani got 2 votes.

In a congratulatory message to the winner on his verified Twitter page senator Sani congratulated the winner and also thanked the two delegates that voted for him.

Mr Sani said "The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries have been concluded. I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won. I wish to congratulate him. Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime. Unfortunately, I don't know who they are so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward."

Mr Ashiru was the PDP governorship candidate in 2019.