Nigeria: Ashiru Defeats Yero, Sidi to Clinch PDP Governorship Ticket in Kaduna

26 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

A former member of the House of representatives, Isah Ashiru, has clinched the PDP governorship ticket in Kaduna.

Mr Ashiru defeated four other aspirants including a former head of National Emergency Management Agency, Sani Sidi, the former governor of the state Ramalan Yero, and a former Senator Shehu Sani, among others.

The primary elections which took place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Wednesday through Thursday morning and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, saw Mr Ashiru scoring 414 votes to win the race.

According to the results as announced by the returning officer Raymond Dabo at the venue Mr Sidi scored 260 votes, Mr Yero scored 28 votes, Mr Abbas scored 15 votes, Mr Kajuru scored 11 votes and Mr Sani got 2 votes.

In a congratulatory message to the winner on his verified Twitter page senator Sani congratulated the winner and also thanked the two delegates that voted for him.

Mr Sani said "The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries have been concluded. I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won. I wish to congratulate him. Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime. Unfortunately, I don't know who they are so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward."

Mr Ashiru was the PDP governorship candidate in 2019.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X