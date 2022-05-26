Nigeria: Detroit 2022 - Nigeria to Face Japan, Jamaica in Unified Cup

Special Olympics Nigeria athletes are upbeat as they intensify their training in preparation for a memorable outing in Detroit.

Team Nigeria will campaign in Group C for the Special Olympics Unified Cup- Detroit 2022.

According to a statement issued by Special Olympics Nigeria, the country is pitched alongside Japan and Jamaica in the male 11-aside division.

The official draw ceremony was held at the Detroit Athletic Club (DAC) ahead of the July 31 kick-off of the unique football tournament.

The unified football tournament, modelled after the FIFA World Cup and presented by Toyota, will begin on the 31st of July in Detroit and will bring over 300 athletes from 25 countries to compete.

Unified Sports brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team, demonstrating how playing and competing together breaks down barriers and ultimately creates communities of acceptance and inclusion.

Team Nigeria's first group stage match will be against Japan on August 1, 2022, followed by a match against Jamaica the following day.

According to the organisers, the Unified Cup is expected to attract 10,000 spectators, 1,000 volunteers, and 500 family members and dignitaries, all with the common goal of breaking down social barriers through the joy of sport and the power of inclusion.

Following the inaugural competition in Chicago in 2018, the Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 will be the second tournament in this single-sport series.

Special Olympics Nigeria is part of a worldwide movement (Special Olympics International) that is aimed at changing the misconceptions individuals have about people with intellectual disabilities (PWID).

Its mission is to provide various sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic - type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities thus providing a platform where their abilities are celebrated in society.