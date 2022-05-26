South Africa: Water and Sanitation On National Water Levels

press release

National water levels remain steady week on week

he Department of Water and Sanitation's weekly status of reservoirs demonstrate that water levels remain stable and unchanged week on week. The overall storage capacity of the country's water level sits at 93.7% this week, this is the same figure recorded same time last week.

The following Water Supply System are on the upward movements; Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) moved up marginally from 102.4% to 102.7%, Amathole increased from 68.9% to 75.0%, Umhlathuze increased slightly from 100.3% to 100.3%, Umgeni soared from 100.9% to 103.7%, Polokwane, Luvuvhu, Klipplaat, Butterworth, Bloemfontein also recorded increases at 102.9%, 101.7%, 100.9%, 100.2.% and 100.5% respectively.

Water Supply Systems on the decreasing mode include Algoa which continues to empty at 12.4% from 12.5% recorded last week while the Crocodile East experienced a minor dip from 100.5% to 100.2%, Orange Water Supply System recorded a downslide from 100.2%, 99.2%, Cape Town a minimal reduction from 64.5% to 64.0%.

Seven out of nine provinces have recorded improvements in water levels namely, Eastern Cape moved up from 66.7% to 68.6%, Gauteng recorded a slim expansion from 101.3% last week to 101.6%, KwaZulu Natal also moved up from 92.1% last week to 92.9% this week, Limpopo increased slightly from 88.7% to 89.1%, North West increased slightly from 81.2% to 81.3% and Mpumalanga escalated marginally from 95.3% to 95.4%.

Provinces that are on the downward movements are Western Cape which dropped from 52.2% to 51.6%, and Northern Cape continues to plummet from 108.5% to 100.0%.

Vaal Dam which is part of the IVRS has slightly increased from 106.6% to 108.6%, Grootdraai Dam has dropped marginally from 101.6% to 101.5%. Both Gariep and Vanderkloof Dams which are part of Orange River Water Supply System have recorded declines from 98.9.% and 102.2% to 98.4% and 100.4% respectively.

In the flood hit KwaZulu Natal, Albert Falls Dam, an integral part of the Umgeni Water Supply System which supplies water to eThekwini Metro and surrounding areas increased from 100.4% to 102.9%. Midmar Dam which is also part of Umgeni has moved up moderately from 100.2% last week to 102.0% this week.

Groendal Dam which is part of Algoa Water Supply System in the Eastern Cape is critically low at 22.1% moving slightly up from last week's 21.8%, Nahoom Dam which forms part of Amathole Water Supply System has somewhat improved from 98.9% to 101.0% this week.

Roodeplat Dam which is the component of Crocodile West supplied by Pienaars River is unchanged at 100.7% week on week, Vaalkop Dam dropped marginally from 97.6% to 96.4%,

In the Western Cape, which is a combination of parts that experience rainfall in winter and those that receive rainfall during other seasons; Thee Waterskloof Dam which is part of Cape Town Water Supply System dropped from 67.9% last week to 66.3%, and Elandskloof Dam dropped from 30.7% to 30.2%.

De Hoop Dam which is the biggest dam in Limpopo moved up from 100.3% to 100.6%. Flag Boshielo Dam which is part of Polokwane Water Supply System has increased from 102.7% to 103.8% and Nandoni Dam has slightly improved from 101.5% to 102.2%.

In Mpumalanga, Nooitgedacht Dam which is part of the IVRS supplied by Komati River has declined from 100.7% to 97.4%, Kwena Dam which is part of Crocodile East Water Supply System is moderately down from 100.5% last week to 100.2% this week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation continues to plead with the public to utilise water sparingly and harvest rainwater rather than letting it run off, particularly now as the winter has set in, with amount of rainfall expected.