South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi Engages Stakeholders in the Sibanye Stillwater Strike

press release

Minister Nxesi engages stakeholders in the Sibanye Stillwater strike

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi today, convened a meeting between the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies and Sibanye Stillwater, to be briefed on progress in resolving the ongoing strike in the Sibanye Stillwater gold division.

Sibanye reported that the parties have agreed to undergo an immediate Section 150 process to seek resolution to the strike. Minister Nxesi undertook to expedite commencement of this process. The parties were encouraged to continue engaging with a view to finding a solution.

"I am convinced that our existing labour relations framework is robust and effective enough and has sufficient mechanisms", Minister Nxesi told the meeting.

The Ministers emphasised that the government is not a party to the dispute but has an interest in seeing those involved finding a speedy solution to the problem as it has an impact on the economy and the country's reputation.

The Chairman of the Sibanye Stillwater board Dr Vincent Maphai stated "I appreciate this intervention by the government and it is reflective of how, since 1994, South Africa has managed to resolve difficult and complex situations through negotiations".