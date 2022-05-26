Kenya: Police Recover 6 Firearms, Arrest 9 Militia Members in Isiolo

Nairobi — Police officers in Isiolo have recovered seven firearms and several rounds of ammunition from suspected militia members.

Police say that six AK47 rifles, an FN firearm, 16 magazines, and a pair of jungle police uniforms were recovered in an operation on Wednesday that saw nine suspects nabbed.

"Yesterday in Kom area, Merti Sub-County, Isiolo County our security team came into contact with a suspected militia group which was overpowered, and a number of recoveries made," National Police Service said Thursday.

The suspects were held in custody pending arraignment in court.

The National Police Service said its officers from Merti Sub-County have been working jointly with the GSU and Quick Response Unit (QRU) to beef up security in the area with the closure of Kim Durte mining site recently being part of the efforts to restore peace in the region.

In recent years, Isiolo county has witnessed several cases of insecurity which has been partly blamed on illegal firearms in the hands of civilians.