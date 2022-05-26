Kenya: Nyakemincha Secondary School Closed Over Mysterious Death of a Student

Kisii — St. Peter's Nyakemincha Secondary School has been closed indefinitely following the mysterious death of a Form Three student whose body was discovered in a nearby river on Sunday.

The school's Principal Leonard Murungi said he took the decision to close the school so as to end anxiety among learners and allow police investigations.

"I have sought permission from the ministry of education to allow me to close early for half term break to allow the anxiety of the parents and teachers to end before the students report back on 30th May," said Murungi.

The body of the Form Three boy was discovered by a passerby in a shallow river adjacent to the school.

According to Murungi, the boy did not have any indiscipline or health history.

He said that the student was unwell on May 17 but was treated at Kinara hospital in Nyamira town and discharged after complaining of fever symptoms.

"The student has been well-behaved and does not have any history of sickness since he reported three years ago. We are equally shocked on what could have happened to the student but we leave all the matter to the investigating agencies to unravel the cause of the mysterious death," added Murungi.

According to the deceased's colleagues, he was last seen on Sunday morning when they had woken up for morning personal devotion before attending the Catholic mass at the school.

His body was found in the river later that evening.

This comes at a time when a number of students from the same school are hospitalized for what the principal referred to as, "fever outbreak' in the school two weeks ago.

He said that over 20 students are admitted and recuperating at Kinara hospital in Nyamira town over the outbreak that hit the school two weeks ago.

"We have also had a fever outbreak in the school but the students are being managed at Kinara hospital and are responding well to medication", said Murungi.

Murungi however urged the public and parents to be calm and desist from spreading propaganda and unfounded rumors about the incidents and instead remain calm as answers are being sought.

"It is unfortunate that the public is blowing the whole thing out of proportion and I urge them to remain calm so that we don't give out false information about the situation in school, everything is under control and there is no cause for alarm", added the Principal.

The students report back on Monday 30th.

The body is lying at Nyamira county hospital awaiting autopsy to establish the cause of death.