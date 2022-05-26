South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu On Water Supply in Musina Is Being Prioritised

press release

Water supply in Musina is being prioritised - Minister Mchunu

he recent violent public unrest in Musina due to lack of water supply to the communities resulted in discussions on plans to augment water supply to the area. The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magadzi engaged with officials from Limpopo Department of Water and Sanitation office.

There is a huge water demand in South Africa's border town due to growing population growth driven by rural to urban migration, and a large transit population passing through the town. The current water demand is 8 million m3 per year. Based on population growth alone, water demand projection is for 24 million m3 per year by 2040 if the current rate of population growth is sustained.

The current status of water in the town and surrounding areas is critical due to the under-investment in water infrastructure and lack of proper operation and maintenance. The town relies primarily on groundwater and it also experiences water rationing imposed by Vhembe District Municipality because the current demand exceeds the supply, and also because of high levels of water leaks due to ageing infrastructure in both the bulk supply lines and internal reticulation networks.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has drafted short- and long-term plans to augment water supply in Musina and these include:

Developing local water resources including taking groundwater from the Limpopo River and other sources, wastewater reuse, and water from defunct mines

Transfer of water from Zimbabwe

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Construction of a dam on the Mutale River for use in the Luvuvhu-Letaba catchment with transfer of water to Musina, a long term projected to be completed by 2035.

Abstracting water from the Limpopo River and storing it in two dams (the Musina Dam and the Sand River Dam, which are still to be constructed), coupled with distribution infrastructure to Musina. This is another long-term project to be completed by 2035.

Minister Mchunu said that the short-term plans must be implemented immediately to meet known demand requirements for Musina and its surrounding areas. It is envisaged that the increasing supply will be approximately 25 million m3 per year.

"Zimbabwe has indicated willingness to share water with South Africa from the newly constructed Phase II Beitbridge Water Treatment Works (WTW) which has excess capacity. I am however concerned about the never-ending discussions that are going on. I therefore appeal to officials involved to finalise the agreement. The feasibility and design stages will take approximately 18 months and the construction should start by end 2024 or early 2025 so that water can be delivered by end 2025", said Minister Mchunu.