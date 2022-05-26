Liberia: Gongloe Takes Anti-Weah Gospel to America

Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has begun spreading his anti-Weah reelection gospel in earnest taking his crusade to America- the home of over half a million Liberians quoting reasons why the former soccer legend should not be given the helm of affairs of tiny west African country in 2023.

Cllr. Gongloe, popularly referred to here as a poor man lawyer has been preaching to a section of Liberians in the diaspora that the re-election of President George Weah in 2023 will spell dome for Liberia and pave the way for disastrous in terms of the continued bad governance in the country.

Gongloe, the presumptive presidential hopeful of the Liberian People's Party (LPP's) is awaiting his party's confirmation at the pending convention scheduled at the end of this year and is currently touring the United States. He expects to win hearts and minds of Liberians there to support his political ambition ahead of 2023.

He has been holding meetings with various states' chapters of Team Gongloe, Liberian communities and ordinary people on his visit there.

Gongloe during his meetings with diaspora compatriots has maintained that at the moment the country is gradually slipping away.

He argued that it is returning to the ugly past of various regimes where rules of law and law and order were not respected, making the population not knowing who to turn to for redress.

At one of his Town Hall meetings over the weekend, Liberian radicals including human rights campaigners, political activists, and members of Gongloe's own Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA) were all present.

Others represented were from the LPP USA chapters as well as some prominent figures of both past and present regimes in Liberia and well-wishers.

Gongloe is said to be on a 3 months tour of the United States and is expected to spread his messages to Liberians and Americans during most of his engagements, among which he intends to boast of his public service record.

He believes that he is not the only qualified person in terms of education, but he is the most suitable person with impeccable character and integrity who Liberians can trust.

The former Liberian Bar Association President also believes that he is the only person who can redeem Liberia from its present predicament mainly whenever it comes to the fight against waste and abuse but most so, corruption and poverty reduction.

Gongloe arrived in the United States on Friday, 13 May, to rally support for his presidential bid ahead of next year's presidential and legislative election which is expected to be tense.

Since his arrival, he has met various groupings or organizations as well as prominent individuals of the Liberian communities in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Ohio who are solely interested in his ambition.

This Friday, 27 and 28 Saturday, May, Gongloe is expected to hold town hall meetings with the Friends of Gongloe, its board of directors and coordinators and also attend the convention of the United Nimba Citizens' Council or UNICCO.

He is also expected to hold a teleconference today (Wednesday, May 25) with the Friends of Gongloe to discuss matters of importance that are cardinal to his successful electioneering.

On Sunday, 29 May, the Liberian community including their churches will hold intercessory prayer service for the presidential hopeful in Ohio after which there will be a meeting with TEAM GONGLOE of the North Dakota branch.

From Friday, 10 June to Sunday, 10 July, Gongloe will hold town hall meetings in Minnesota, Philadelphia, Staten Island, Trenton Town, Boston, Washington DC among others before wrapping up his engagement.