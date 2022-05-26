South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza Convenes Communal Land Administration and Tenure Summit, 27 to 28 May

press release

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, will convene and address Communal Land Administration and Tenure Summit, which will be held on 27 - 28 May 2022 at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng Province.

The two-day summit will reflect on the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, and deliberate on the progress made in the implementation of the 2017 resolutions of the Traditional Leaders Indaba.

The summit comes after an extensive nationwide consultation with relevant stakeholders that culminated into a position paper of government on Land Administration and Land Tenure in Communal Land Areas and will be held under the theme "Communal Land Administration and Land Tenure Reform as the cornerstone for development and security of tenure in rural communities".

The Summit will be divided into three Commissions namely; Land Administration and Tenure in Communal areas, Spatial Planning and Land use Management in Communal areas and Khoi-San land related issues.

The communal land summit also provides an opportunity for government and traditional leaders to discuss issues of the administration of communal land and security of tenure and mechanisms aimed at fast tracking the implementation of socio-economic development programs in traditional communities.

It is expected that the Summit will emerge with recommendations on national policy and legislative framework for land administration and tenure reform in communal areas that advance rural socio-economic development.

Media programme

Day one: Friday, 27 May 2022

07h00 - 08h30: Arrival and registration.

09h00 - 09h20: Remarks by the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza.

09h20 - 09h30: Remarks by the Premier of Gauteng Province, Mr David Makhura.

09h35 - 09h40: Remarks by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

09H50 - 10h20: Keynote Address by Deputy President David Mabuza, IMC Chairperson

10h20 - 10h30: Reflection on the position of government on land administration and tenure reform in communal areas, Deputy Minister Mcebisi Skwatsha.

11h00 - 13h00: Reflection from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and agriculture, Ms Bulelwa Mabasa.

Day two: Saturday, 28 may 2022

07h00 - 08h00: Arrival and registration.

10h00 - 10h30: Remarks by the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Obed Bapela.