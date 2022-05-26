South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Meets With the Elders At Mahlamba Ndlopfu, 26 May

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 26 May 2022, meet with The Elders, a group of independent global leaders founded by former President Nelson Mandela.

The meeting will take place at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, the official residence of the President in Pretoria.

The Elders are in South Africa for their bi-annual board meeting in Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will meet with a delegation of three Elders comprising Mary Robinson, first woman President of Ireland and Chair of the Elders; Graça Machel, first Minister of Education and Culture of Mozambique and Deputy Chair of the Elders, and Gro Harlem Brundtland, first woman Prime Minister of Norway.

Founded in 2007, The Elders is an international non-governmental organisation of public figures noted as senior statesmen, peace activists and human rights advocates who offer collective experience to promote peace, justice and human rights across the world.

The President and the Elders will engage on international questions including the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine equity and climate change.

The meeting will also discuss South Africa's path to universal health care through National Health Insurance.

The President will be joined by Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Ms Barbara Creecy.