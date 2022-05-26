South Africa: Protesters Demand Action Against Xenophobia in Picket At Joburg SAHRC Offices

25 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia held a picket at the South African Human Rights Commission offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday -- Africa Day.

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia said it held a picket at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) offices in Braamfontein on Wednesday because of growing xenophobic sentiment in the country.

Kopanang said the SAHRC "is failing to adequately play its role as a Chapter 9 institution to guard our democracy".

"The SAHRC is failing to use its legitimacy, power and mandate to halt the current trajectory towards intolerance and violence towards fellow Africans."

The protest was made up of learners from Katlehong secondary schools including Mpontsheng, Eketsang and Ponego which, according to the organisation, are among communities affected by xenophobia.

Showing solidarity with the picket were civil society organisations such as Lawyers for Human Rights, Keep Left, Fighting Inequality Alliance and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa (CoRMSA).

Kopanang spokesperson General Moyo told Maverick Citizen that the learners had received permission from their schools to attend the picket and that Africa Day presented an opportunity for them to be educated about the destructive nature of xenophobia.

"In school and in class, the learners do...

