Gambia: July 22 Arch to Be Renamed 'Never Again Memorial Arch'

26 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow yesterday revealed that the Government of The Gambia will rename Arch 22 July to Never Again Memorial Arch in memory of victims of Jammeh.

Speaking on the release of the government White Paper on the recommendations of the TRRC findings, Mr. Jallow added that they would renovate the 22 July Arch and erect a wall with the names of Jammeh Victims.

"I am pleased to announce His Excellency the President's decision to rename the July 22nd Arch to Never Again Memorial Arch in honour of all the victims of gross human rights abuses and violations under the regime of former president Yahya Jammeh".

"It is our hope that this memorial may be repurposed as a fitting reminder that Never Again shall we allow such heinous abuses and violations in our beloved country."

Jallow continued that "government will create a successor body to the TRRC with the mandate of administering reparations. The body will be independent of government and will have the authority to evaluate and identify new victims not identified by the TRRC."

He further emphasised that the government shall take steps to memorialise April 10th and 11th each year to mark the sad events that transpired on those two days in the year 2000 and ensure that it never happens again.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X