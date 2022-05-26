Gambia: Govt Accepts TRRC Recommendation to Prosecute Jammeh, 'Junglers' for Deyda's Murder

26 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

The Gambia government accepts that TRRC recommended that former President, Yahya Jammeh be investigated and prosecuted for the murder of Deyda Hydara, the disappearance of Chief Ebrima Manneh, the arson attacks on Radio 1 FM and The Independent Newspaper, and the torture of journalists and other persons mentioned in relation to the Freedom Online Newspaper issue.

The government accepted the recommendation that "an investigation be carried out for the purpose of prosecuting the Junglers who participated in the murder of Deyda Hydara, the arson attack on Radio 1 FM, attacks on The Independent Newspaper, and torture of the journalists and other persons mentioned in relation to the Freedom Online Newspaper issue-bearing in mind any recommendations for Amnesty that may be made in relation thereto."

The government further accepted a study to be carried out on the Criminal Code and the Criminal Offences Bill 2020 and the Criminal Procedure Bill 2019, with a view to removing/repealing or amending any provisions contained in it, that 53 are repressive or unduly restrictive or inimical to freedom of expression and of the press in a democratic society.

Among other recommendations they accepted is the review of domestic laws relating to the media and carrying out a comprehensive review of the regime with a view to bringing The Gambia's laws regulating the media in line with international standards and international best practices.

"Such a review shall include the National Media and Communication Act 2002, The Newspaper Registration and Broadcasting Act, and the Information and Communication Act 2009," the paper revealed.

