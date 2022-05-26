Ghana: GAHA League - Air Force Maintains Dominance

Defending Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) league champions, Ghana Air Force marched to their third successive win in the on-going championship when they defeated the Ghana Police Service 33-31 in the week three game played at the Burma Camp Court.

Having beaten Legonite and Kasland in their first two games to lead the league table, Air Force were favourites ahead of the Police team that had recorded a win and a draw in their opening two games.

Air Force took the lead from a quick build up that exposed the backline of Police.

Air Force ended the half on top but that lead lasted for a few minutes as Police came back in the second stanza to level up.

It pointed to a deadlock at the closing stages until the league champions proved their mettle as they scored twice in quick succession to carry the day.

Ghana Army recorded a second straight win with a 26-12 victory over Great Fingers at the same venue.

Kaneshie Royal provided the shock of week three after defeating favourites Cantonment Youth 31-29 at the Ghana Prisons Service Court.

Cantonment Youth, enjoying home support, led all the way through the half and extended their dominance to the second half.

But an apparent loss of concentration led to a series of faulty plays which the visitors capitalized on to'steal' a famous victory.

Another game that held spectators spellbound was the Kasland versus Legonite game which was 33-30 by the former.

In the female category, the Police Ladies atoned for the defeat of their male counterparts when they beat Air Force 32-18 in a thrilling encounter while Prisons proved too strong for the Ghana National Fire Service team as they defeated them 34-13 in the final game of the week.

The league takes a break this weekend for the Greater Accra Handball League Clubs Association (GAHLCA) knockout matches

Army will play El-Wak Wings in the first game of the day on Saturday, Prisons take on Cantonment Youth, Fire will play Kaneshie Royals, Navy will battle Great Fingers, Police will face Legonite while Air Force clash with Kasland.

In the female category, Prisons will take on Navy, Air Force will play Kasland, Police meet Fire with Army and Cantonment Youth slugging it out in the last game.