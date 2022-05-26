Ghana: UWR NNP Set for Delegate Conference

Wa — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Region is set to conduct its regional delegates conference on Saturday.

A total of 35 aspirants are contesting ten portfolios ranging from the regional chairman toNASARA coordinator positions. The aspirants comprise 30 males and five females; four of whom were contesting for the women organiser positions.

The incumbent Chairman of the NPP in the region, MrSaanbayeBasilideKangbere is being challenged by AlhajiMahamaToyiba who is the contesting the position for the third time.

The businessman who is also the President of the Association of Sachet Water Producers in the region would be hoping to unseat the incumbent, during whose tenure the region lost two of its five parliamentary seats to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Incumbent Abdul-Rahman Aziz would be keenly challenged byKoyiriAnkantaa for the first vice chairmanship positions, whereas five persons would be bidding for the second chairman position on Saturday.

The only female aspirant who moved away from the women organiser position to compete for other slots, MsLinatOsman Kundaribuo would be seeking the nod as the secretary of the party against four males.

Mr Seth Panwum Boyoyo, the regional executives' election committee told the Ghanaian Times that the resources needed for a successful poll was ready.

He added that the measures had been put in place to ensure adequate security from the police on the day of the election, to ensure that the process was peaceful and transparent.

He used the opportunity to remind delegates and aspirants of their duty towards maintaining unity in the NPP and called on them to exercise restraint and high sense of love for the party in order to advance the course of the party.