South Africa: Taxing Time - Hundreds of SARS Workers Out On National Strike for Higher Wages

Hundreds of people wait in a queue outside the South African Revenue Service (SARS) office in Cape Town (file photo).

analysis

Nehawu and the PSA have rejected the SA Revenue Service's offer of a 1.4% increase. The unions are demanding a 7% increase, among other benefits.

Hundreds of South African Revenue Services (SARS) workers picketed outside their offices on Wednesday to mark the start of a nationwide strike for higher wages and benefits.

The workers, affiliated with the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA), are demanding an across-the-board wage increase of 7%.

This comes as negotiations, which started in January, between union representatives and SARS deadlocked this week. SARS initially tabled no increase, while workers demanded 12%.

According to Nehawu and the PSA, SARS has since offered a 1.4% increase while workers are demanding 7%.

The unions are also demanding, among other things, 10 more days of annual leave specifically for Covid, medical aid, a housing allowance for all employees and a R2,000 "token of appreciation" payment to staff over 60.

In an earlier statement, SARS said: "Like all government institutions, SARS is affected by the financial challenges facing the country, and as a result, in SARS' funding allocation from the National Treasury, no provision was made for salary increases."

In Pretoria, about...