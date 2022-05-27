Nigeria: Latest Nigeria Terror Attack Condemned

26 May 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — A non-state armed group killed the civilians in the area of Rann in the Borno State.

Borno is the epicentre of the terrorism by the jihadist Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) condemned the latest attack.

Benson Olugbuo, CIVIC's director in Nigeria urged all parties to the conflict to refrain from targeting and harming civilians.

"The perpetrators of civilian killings should be held accountable," he said.

Initial news reports indicate that as many as 50 civilians were killed.

Many victims reportedly had their hands tied behind their backs before being executed.

The civilians were allegedly targeted for their recent engagements with local government.

"Civilians are being targeted over and over again in Northeast Nigeria," Olugbuo said.

They continue to be slaughtered with impunity while farming and seeking livelihoods."

Since 2009, northeast Nigeria and Borno state in particular have been the centre of an armed insurgency.

Millions have been displaced and some 350 000 people have died from attacks and the subsequent humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.

The attacks have spilled to the neighboring countries of Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

