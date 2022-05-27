Nigeria: 100 Athletes Will Represent Nigeria At Birmingham Commonwealth Games - Federal Govt

With 60 days to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, the federal government has announced that 100 athletes will represent Nigeria at the Games.

Permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubabar disclosed this at the stakeholders meeting on the Commonwealth Games (CWG) held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He said Nigeria will field the 100 athletes in judo, athletics, boxing, weightlifting, table tennis, wrestling, para-table tennis, para-athletics and para-powerlifting.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting, the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, directed all relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary tests are carried out on all the athletes before the takeoff of contingents to the quadrennial event slated to hold July 28 to August 8, 2022 in Uk.

He said Nigeria will not hesitate to drop any athlete who attempts to tarnish the image of the country again.

"We will prefer to come back from the games without medals rather than being embarrassed a second time, there must be no exceptions," he insisted.

Dare, who said that the countdown to the game has already started, added that the Ministry is already working with the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) to ensure that contingents' accommodation, camping, testing, ticketing and kits are adequately taken care of.

In his remark, president of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Gumel, said the accreditation is ongoing, adding that 14 media houses and 701 journalists applied to cover the games.

On his part, Team Nigeria's Chef de Mission and director, Federation Elite and Athletes Department (FEAD), Dr Simon Ebhojaiye, disclosed that the official phase of camping will commence from May 30 to June 30 and July 2 - July 21, 2022 respectively.

He explained that the Birmingham Games Village will be officially opened on July 22, 2022 while the opening ceremony for the Games will hold on July 28, 2022