Nigeria: Updated - Sanwo-Olu Wins Lagos APC Guber Ticket

Mr Sanwo-Olu was the only aspirant cleared by the party's electoral committee.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has received the APC ticket for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu was the only aspirant cleared by the party's electoral committee.

The two others, Wale Oluwo, and Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, were disqualified.

The governor polled 1,170 votes to emerge the winner of the primaries held at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Onikan, Lagos.

Just before the party's screening, Mr Sanwo-Olu was slated to contest alongside two aspirants - a former commissioner; Mr Oluwo, and a former Permanent Secretary, Mr Mustapha.

Reacting to allegations that the two other aspirants in the race were prevented from attending the primary election, Adamu Yuguda, chairman of the five-man electoral committee, said the three aspirants were accredited for screening but only one was cleared.

"So, as we speak, the other two aspirants have not been cleared by the screening committee and by the appeal committee," Mr Yuguda said.

"We are only attending to those that have been cleared, the aspirant that has been cleared by the two committees."

While announcing the result of the poll, Mr Yugudu said the accredited votes were 1,198, "total votes cast, 1,182, valid votes, 1,170, invalid vote is 12."

"The candidate with the total is Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who scored 1,170 votes."

Assessing the exercise, the former deputy governor of Borno said that since Lagos APC was one family, it had helped in the orderliness and peaceful conduct of delegates and leaders of the party in the state.

"The exercise is transparent and going on well. Everything is taking place the way we expect it to be," he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu will seek re-election against Olajide Adediran, the candidate of the main opposition party, the PDP, and others.

Mr Adediran, popularly called Jandor, defected to the PDP last January from the APC.