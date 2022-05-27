Nigeria: Buhari, Wife, 3 Ministers, Others Off to Malabo for AU Summit

26 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday left Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to participate in African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government with special focus on security.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa'i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Mrs Aisha Buhari, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, also accompanied her husband to the African Union meeting.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

He said the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies at the summit.

Shehu said President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

On security and governance, he said the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

The presidential aide said President Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo.

