Rwanda/Mozambique: Afcon Qualifiers - Pros Boost Amavubi Camp Ahead of Mozambique Clash

Foreign-based players have started joining the camp for national football team, Amavubi, who are preparing for their match against Mozambique in Group L of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Rwanda will begin her quest for a first AFCON qualification in 19 years on June 2, before hosting African champions Senegal in the second match on June 7 at Huye Stadium.

The team, mostly comprised of local players, entered residential camp on Tuesday and held their first training session at Kigali Stadium on Wednesday.

Newly appointed head coach, Spaniard Carlos Alós Ferrer, has named seven professional players in his provisional squad. Belgium-based midfielder Djihad Bizimana, who got hitched recently, was the first to arrive and began training with home-based compatriots.

Center-back Ange Mutsinzi, who plays for Portuguese side CD Trofense, got in the country on Wednesday, while Morocco-based duo of Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Thierry Manzi - also, both central defenders - were expected on Thursday.

When are the rest arriving?

It is expected that Salomon Nirisarike, a player for Armenian outfit Urartu FC, jets in on Friday and will be followed by Tanzania's Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere on May 29.

Rafael York, a midfielder for Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna, will link up with the team in South Africaon May 30.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group L along with Senegal, Benin, and Mozambique.