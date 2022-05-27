Kenya: Okutoyi Travels to Paris Friday, Ready for History Setting Performance at Roiland Garros

Nairobi — Kenyan tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyi travels to Paris, France on Friday, ready for another history setting performance at her second ever Grand Slam Tournament in the Roland Garros.

Okutoyi made history in January this year when she became the first Kenyan to ever reach the third round of a Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

The African Junior Champion has been training in Italy for the past three weeks, sharpening her skills as she looks forward to another history setting performance in the French capital.

"It has been really great training in Italy for the past few weeks. The games have not had the best results I have wanted but overall it has been a good experience training here," Okutoyi told Capital Sports from Italy.

She added; "I have been playing points in practice and it has helped me a lot and now I feel more confident when I am playing. I have tried to work on what hasn't been working for me in matches and I believe I have improved."

Okutoyi says her target is to do better than she did in Australia, and that will potentially mean a place in the quarter finals which will put her name on the books of history.

Said Angela; "I am excited to be going to Paris and I am looking forward to do well. My main aim this time round is to do better than I did at the Australian Open and I feel pretty confident that it is possible."

The draws for the preliminary round of the Junior Roland Garros will be conducted on Sunday with qualification matches starting on Friday.

Okutoyi is ranked number 66 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) rankings.