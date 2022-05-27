Rwanda/South Africa: Afcon Qualifiers - Mozambique to Host Rwanda in South Africa

Mozambique will host their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifying game against Rwanda at the Soccer City Stadium, in Johannesburg, on June 2.

The Mozambican Mambas initially planned to honour the match at Estádio do Zimpeto, in the country's capital Maputo, but the Confederation of African Football (Caf) ruled that the facility was unfit to host international matches.

Mozambique are currently training in South Africa for the game and were beaten 1-0 by Eswatini in a build-up encounter on Wednesday.

In the two sides' latest meeting in March 2021, a Lague Byiringiro's lone strike in Kigali inspired Rwanda to a 1-0 win over Mozambique in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

Rwanda's Amavubi make Group L in the qualifiers for next year's AFCON tournament along with Mozambique, Benin and African champions Senegal.