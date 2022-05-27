Nigeria: 2023 - Buhari Expresses Commitment to Fair, Peaceful Polls

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed his commitment to the conduct of peaceful and fair elections in 2023 and the emergence of candidates with integrity.

The President stated this when he received an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant vying for the Kano Central Senatorial seat, Senator Basheer Lado.

His visit to President Buhari comes a day before the senatorial primary elections of the APC which holds on May 27, 2022.

Lado, while briefing State House reporters after his meeting with the President said, "As you are aware, Kano State is the largest producer of votes in Nigeria. It is the decider of who becomes the next president in the election.

"Just like my Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has done in the past, I respectfully informed and reassured Mr President that the APC is still the party to beat in Kano despite recent defections."

According to him, President Buhari declared his commitment to credible elections that would ensure the emergence of candidates with integrity.

"After my briefing, Mr President reiterated his commitment to credible and peaceful elections and also his desire to see candidates with integrity prevail at the polls all across Nigeria," Lado said.