Rwanda: Cycling - Sempoma Summons Team Rwanda for Tour Du Cameroon

The national cycling team head coach, Felix Sempoma, has announced a six-man roster that he will use ahead of the Tour du Cameroun 2022m slated for June 4-12.

The roster includes Race to Remember winner Moise Mugisha as he looks to adding the Tour du Cameroun title to his trophy cabinet, having previously won the Grand Prix Chantal Biya - another Cameroonian race - two years ago.

The team is camping at the Africa Rising Cycling Center (ARCC) in Musanze, Northern Province, since Wednesday where they will spend a week of intensive training before flying to Cameroon two days prior to the race.

Tour du Cameroun 2022 will be officially unveiled during a presentation ceremony on June 3 at Stade Omnisport in Douala.

The eight-stage competition will see riders race to different destinations with its itinerary set to cross five cities across the central African country, including Douala - the point of departure and finishing line, Yaoundé, Bangangte, Kribi and Ebolowa.

Rwandan riders have their sights set on this year's edition, a race that will cover a total of 1,090 kilometres over eight days. The Tour du Cameroun is held annually since 2003, and is rated as a UCI 2.2 category race.

Full roster: Moise Mugisha, Jean laude Nzafashwanayo, Didier Munyaneza, Eric Muhoza, Samuel Niyonkuru and Etienne Tuyizere.