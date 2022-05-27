Rwanda: Handball - Three Foreign Teams to Participate in Memorial Tournament

27 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Léon-Pierre Muhire

The Rwanda handball federation (Ferwahand) has announced that three foreign teams, two from Tanzania and one from Zambia, will take part in this year's edition of the Handball Genocide Memorial.

The two-day showpiece is due May 28-29 in Kigali.

Zambia national handball team is one of the three guest teams, along with Ngome and JKT of Tanzania. They are expected in the country on Friday.

Held annually, the competition is organised in honour of the over one million victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, including more than twenty members of the handball fraternity.

Men's groups:

Group A: Police, UR Remera campus and UR Rukara campus.

Group B: ES Kigoma, Gicumbi, UR Huye campus and UR Rusizi campus.

Group C: APR, UR Nyagatare campus and Zambia.

Group D: Nyakabanda, UR Rwamagana campus and Ngome.

Women's groups:

Group A: Kiziguro, Three stars, JKT and UR Remera campus.

Group B: UR Rukara campus, Gicumbi, UR Huye campus and UR Nyagatare campus.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X