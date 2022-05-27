Rwanda: Handball - Three Foreign Teams to Participate in Memorial Tournament

The Rwanda handball federation (Ferwahand) has announced that three foreign teams, two from Tanzania and one from Zambia, will take part in this year's edition of the Handball Genocide Memorial.

The two-day showpiece is due May 28-29 in Kigali.

Zambia national handball team is one of the three guest teams, along with Ngome and JKT of Tanzania. They are expected in the country on Friday.

Held annually, the competition is organised in honour of the over one million victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, including more than twenty members of the handball fraternity.

Men's groups:

Group A: Police, UR Remera campus and UR Rukara campus.

Group B: ES Kigoma, Gicumbi, UR Huye campus and UR Rusizi campus.

Group C: APR, UR Nyagatare campus and Zambia.

Group D: Nyakabanda, UR Rwamagana campus and Ngome.

Women's groups:

Group A: Kiziguro, Three stars, JKT and UR Remera campus.

Group B: UR Rukara campus, Gicumbi, UR Huye campus and UR Nyagatare campus.