Uganda: NRM's Oulanyah in Landslide Victory As Omoro Stays in Family's Grip

NRM's Oulanyah in landslide victory as Omoro stays in family's grip

The ruling National Resistance Movement's Andrew Ojok Oulanyah has sailed to smooth victory in the Omoro-County byelections, to retain the seat within his family.

Oulanyah, the son of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah polled 14224 votes to put daylight space between him and his closest competitor Simon Toolit Aketcha of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) who polled 1633 votes.

Oulanyah was declared the winner by the returning officer Kagona Moses at about 10:15 pm.

Speaking following his victory, Oulanyah said he is happy to continue the unifying role of his late father.

"This is a very important victory especially given the number of voters, it is a big statement. I want to thank all the candidates who stood, they gave an alternative. I want to thank the party and local leadership. This election should unite us," he said.

"We need to come back together as leaders of Omoro," he added.

Earlier, the Electoral Commission chairman Simon Byabakama labelled the Omoro election as the "most peaceful we have seen so far".