Seychelles: FAO Representative for Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles Meets Minister Koonjoo-Shah

press release

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) Representative for Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles, Dr Boliko Charles Mbuli, paid a courtesy call, this afternoon, on the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Koonjoo-Shah, at the seat of her Ministry, in Port Louis.

In a statement following the courtesy call, Dr Mbuli highlighted that the meeting with the Minister was very fruitful and focused on ways in which they could collaborate on gender issues as well as how to involve women and incorporate gender mainstreaming into all the FAO programmes in Mauritius.

Moreover, he remarked that even though women are as productive as men in agriculture, not only in crops but also in livestock, aquaculture, fisheries as well as climate change and other related fields, they are not given the same opportunities to showcase their talent and skills.

The FAO Representative stressed that when it comes to training and financing, and access to land, women tend to benefit less. He indicated that, to that end, necessary actions are being taken at their level to ensure that in any activities that the FAO implements, women are given the place and consideration that they deserve.

The FAO, Dr Mbuli underpinned, has since long considered women as a priority and added that they would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare since they are determined to work together in mainstreaming gender into their programmes.

The FAO Representative, based in Madagascar, is on a two weeks' mission to Mauritius and is leaving on 04 June 2022.