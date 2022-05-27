Mauritius: UNAIDS Country Director Meets Foreign Affairs Minister

press release

The UNAIDS Country Director for Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles, Dr Jude Padayachy, met the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail,Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr. Alan Ganoo, yesterday, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, he indicated that topics brought forth during the discussion with the Foreign Affairs Minister focused on the HIV/AIDS situation in Mauritius, as well as Government's response to it. He emphasised that Mauritius is one of the leading countries in the Indian Ocean, in terms of its successful response to the issue, which he said, other countries are learning from.

Seychelles, for instance, he added, is implementing the same programme as Mauritius for its drug-use related issues. Dr Jude Padayachy also underscored the importance of sharing the experience of Mauritius to help strengthen regional response to HIV/AIDS.