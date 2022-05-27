Mauritius: UNAIDS Country Director Meets Foreign Affairs Minister

26 May 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The UNAIDS Country Director for Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles, Dr Jude Padayachy, met the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail,Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr. Alan Ganoo, yesterday, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, he indicated that topics brought forth during the discussion with the Foreign Affairs Minister focused on the HIV/AIDS situation in Mauritius, as well as Government's response to it. He emphasised that Mauritius is one of the leading countries in the Indian Ocean, in terms of its successful response to the issue, which he said, other countries are learning from.

Seychelles, for instance, he added, is implementing the same programme as Mauritius for its drug-use related issues. Dr Jude Padayachy also underscored the importance of sharing the experience of Mauritius to help strengthen regional response to HIV/AIDS.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X