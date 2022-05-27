Uganda: Airtel, K2 Telecom Renew Partnership

Telecommunication giants, Airtel Uganda and Buganda Kingdom owned K2 telecom have renewed their partnership.Airtel, K2 telecom

Telecommunication giants, Airtel Uganda and Buganda Kingdom owned K2 telecom have renewed their partnership.

In 2018, both telecom companies entered into an agreement that would see K2 customers integrated into the Airtel fold and would use the prefixes 708 and 709.

ADVERTISEMENT

This would see K2 subscribers enjoy full access to Airtel's range of services including voice, data and mobile money services.

Speaking on Thursday at Bulange, Mengo , the Buganda Kingdom headquarters, officials announced that the enhancement of the network services with the aim of boosting customers' experience and expanding the reach of the partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the new development will see all Airtel customers access Airtel K2 services which had been previously limited to Airtel-K2 customers on the 0708 and 0709 prefixes.

"This partnership has demonstrated that we can deliver value to the communities we both love to serve while developing the cultural diversity. We have been able to grow the Airtel K2 customers numbers, extend Buganda Kingdom information to the subjects, and kept them connected without differentiation," said Airtel Uganda's Managing Director, Manoj Murali.

Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga welcomed the renewed relationship between the two telecom companies that he said will greatly benefit Ugandans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Airtel has demonstrated commitment to working with Buganda Kingdom in the pursuit of economic empowerment of our people access to information, opportunities, markets and solutions that help our people to be enlightened and prosper ," Mayiga said.

"These joint efforts being undertaken with partners like Airtel not only benefit the Kingdom but the country as a whole. We have numerous people who are employed in the Airtel-K2 shops, the youth whose talent is natured in the Masaza Cup while they earn a decent living through the sport, the Kabaka Birthday run that advocates for social responsibility initiatives like the eradication of HIV/ AIDS among other noble causes they partake intended to foster socio-economic growth."

According to Airtel's Managing Director since communication heavily depends on reliable connection that the company boasts of over 21,000 masts that are powered on 4G network, the deal will help the customers on the Airtel-K2 network get the desired connectivity across the country.