Mozambique: Covid-19 - Largest Number of New Cases in One Day Since February

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 26 new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease - the largest number of new cases in a single 24 hour period since 23 February.

According to the latest press release from the Ministry of Health, of the new cases detected on Wednesday, 15 are men and 11 are women, aged between 11 and 64. 22 were Mozambican citizens, and four were foreigners (the release did not disclose their nationalities).

Most of the cases were from the southern provinces - 10 from Maputo city, eight from Maputo province, and three from Gaza. There were also three cases from Cabo Delgado, one from Nampula and one from Sofala.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,3243,518 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 566 of them in the previous 24 hours.

540 of these tests yielded negative results, while the 26 positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,626.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the coronavirus) rose from 2.85 per cent on Tuesday to 4.59 per cent on Wednesday.

The Ministry reported no deaths on Wednesday, and so the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 2,203.

No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Wednesday, and no new cases were admitted. Four patients remained under medical care in the Covid-19 wards, two in Maputo and two in Matola. Two of these patients are in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

There were also no recoveries from Covid-19 on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries thus remains 223,319, which is 98.98 per cent of all cases of Covid-19 ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 76 on Tuesday to 100 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 41; Maputo province, 31; Gaza, eight; Cabo Delgado, seven; Sofala, four; Inhambane, four; Niassa, two; Nampula, two; and Manica, one. There were no active cases in Zambezia or Tete.

The Ministry release also reported that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 5,496 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 14,152,070, which is 93.1 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.