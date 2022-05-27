Nigeria: Delta PDP Primaries - Edevbie, Manager, Otuaro, Others React to Oborevwori's Victory

Asaba — TOP Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirants in Delta State, who lost in Wednesday's primaries to the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, have been guarded in their reaction to his victory, not directly congratulating him.

But congratulatory messages have poured in from the party, two of the governorship aspirants, Ejaife Odebala and Chris Iyovwaye, party chieftains, Sunny Onuesoke and Pius Labo.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement, said: "The party heartily congratulates Oborevwori, who emerged victorious, as our governorship candidate for the 2023 elections after a keenly contested and hugely successful contest."

Reacting to the outcome of the primaries, former Finance Commissioner, Olorogun David Edevbie, who placed second, said: "Though the result was unfavorable, I am humbled by the immense goodwill shown to me across the entire state. I thank all Deltans and members of our party, particularly the youths, for your enthusiasm and support through the process."

Another aspirant and senator representing Delta South senatorial district, Senator James Manager, said: "I want to thank God Almighty for his mercies and grace upon my life. I also want to thank my teeming-supporters, and well-wishers for standing and identifying with me in these times.

"Finally, I wish to particularly thank my brother and wonderful friend, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for all he has done for me. Yesterday has come and gone, Today is with us and tomorrow is yet to come. God bless Delta and her people."

Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, thanked his supporters for keeping faith with him on the noble mission to 'Build Better for Delta', saying: "Thank you for all the prayers, sacrifices, and support amidst the dissenting voices of political and ethnic sentiments.

"I wish to let you know that I acknowledge and appreciate all your efforts evident in the amount of time you expended on this project and your selfless service. I salute your loyalty and commitment to the KBO project. Today has come and gone and tomorrow is a new day."

On his part, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Peter Mrakpor, said: "With love in my heart, I want to sincerely thank all my teeming supporters and friends for the massive show of love, financial support, sacrifices, and show of solidarity throughout the process."

However, Chris Iyovwaye, deviated from others, congratulating Oborevwori: "I wish to congratulate him and I also urge Deltans and my teeming supporters to join hands with him to move Delta State forward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Onuesoke, hailing Oborevwori emergence, said: "One of the qualities of a good leader is his accessibility to his people which Oborevwori possesses. Quality leadership must not be one that intentionally creates barricades.

"Oborevwori cannot be strictly said to be a product of aristocratic background, he grew up with the commoners and understands their language as well as the language of the upper social echelon.

On his part, Pius Labo, who congratulated Oborevwori, noted that the pattern of votes cast by the delegates was the true reflection of the desire that the party faithful have a servant leader that is youthful, a unifier, that knows the needs and challenges facing the various senatorial districts, ethnic groups of the state.

While expressing in Oborevwori to perform if elected in the 2023 general governorship election, Labo said: "It was a brotherly contest, you know in every contest, there must be a winner and a loser, that does not mean you are no longer relevant. Therefore, I urge them to display maturity and a spirit of sportsmanship."