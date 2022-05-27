Nigeria: Insecurity - Take Over Forests, Swamps Used By Gunmen, Sultan Tasks Govt, States

THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'adu Abubakar led-Jama'atu Nasril Islam, JNI, has called on the Federal and state governments to immediately take control of all forests and swampy areas that have become hideouts for criminals across the country.

JNI in a statement by its Secretary-General, in the wake of the gruesome murder one Hajia Jibrin, a pregnant woman with four of her children at Isulo in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, contended that it was one killing too many. According to the statement: "The prayers of the JNI and, of course, all Nigerian Muslims are, therefore, that: Government must spare no efforts to immediately take control of all forests and swampy areas that have become hideouts for criminals.

Examples should be set by speedily arresting and prosecuting all criminals, devoid of legal encumbrances. Constituting commissions of inquiry should not be the only way to go; hence, government should intensify efforts in identifying and prosecuting the so called unknown gunmen.

"Governments at all levels, in collaboration with different security agencies, must be up and doing against the tides of insecurity in whatever guise. Thorough, proactive measures should be taken to nip the situation in the buds before it becomes uncontrollable.

In that respect, we advise governments to strategise and bring an end to orgies of killings in Nigeria. Desperate situations need desperate measures. Thus, constituting a joint task force to specially attend to the rising tide of killings in South-Eastern Nigeria, should be considered.

"Governments at all levels should act beyond mere verbal condemnations on security-related matters. Nigerians desperately yearn for more concrete actions against all forms of criminals and criminalities. The unfortunate spate of the alarming horrendous butchering of human lives in Nigeria should be halted.

The South-Eastern states governments and governors as well as community leaders over there should be seen and heard condemning and assuaging fears and tension within their respective states and communities (as the case may be).

Silence would not be golden in such an unfortunate situation. Perhaps they should emulate their Northern counterparts (governors) in reacting quickly and appropriately on similar happenings within their jurisdictions. Security surveillance should be maximally accorded Muslim communities in South-Eastern Nigeria."

The group while describing the killing of Hajia Jibrin and four of her children as senseless, barbaric and unprovoked, said: "The .recurring heartless and calamitous unprovoked killings and maiming over there as well as across other parts of the country are, to say the least, condemnable.

JNI has painfully and with dismay been observing the orchestrated, unchecked atrocities dished out to many innocent Muslim menial traders' wares, including animals. The attitude, in effect, depicts the most unfortunate high level of hatred and impunity. The JNI feels that it was high time the governments acted, lest things get out of hand.

"While we commiserate with all families affected by the serial killings and abductions in Nigeria, we implore the Federal Government to synergise with all state governments enmeshed in all forms of security challenges to restore law and order.

As it could be discerned, the killings are now transforming to being more religious and ethnic/tribal conflicts. Their escalation may not be easily halted. Nigerians should learn from different historical accounts that religious or ethnic conflicts and wars are undoubtedly extremely preposterous. So, they should by all means be avoided.

"In light of the forgone, we call on governments at all levels to, as a matter of urgency, do everything possible and use any means possible to curtail the situation and arrest all those who are behind the ongoing killings in South-Eastern Nigeria, before it is too late. The lexis of the so-called unknown gunmen is no longer tenable.

They are known but ignored! We have had enough; so it should be left for what it is: enough! Moreover, as we have always stated in our previous press releases, governments should be seen as swiftly acting on security- related issues.", as it is its primary constitutional responsibility to protect, secure and provide welfare to citizens, as enunciated on the second schedule of the 1999 amended Constitution."