Nigeria: 2023 - NUT President Emerges Kebbi APC Governorship Candidate

Mr Idris's major challenger, the senate majority leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, did not get a vote in the election.

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nasiru Idris, on Thursday, was elected the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

The head of the election, monitoring committee, Idris Yahuza, announced that Mr Idris garnered 1,055 votes out of the 1,090 votes cast.

Another contender, Abubakar Gari-Malam, got 35 votes.

An elated Mr Idris thanked his supporters and the members of the APC in Kebbi State.

The election was witnessed by the state's Governor Atiku Bagudu, Adamu Aleiro, Bala Ibn-Na'Allah and Muhammadu Magoro.

Also, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, attended the primary.