Nigeria: Radda, Lado Emerge As APC, PDP Governorship Candidates in Katsina

Now the two major candidates from the same zone will slug it out during the general elections.

The immediate past executive director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency Smedan, Dikko Radda, has been declared the winner of the APC governorship primary in Katsina State.

Similarly, Yakubu Lado, a former senator, has clinched the ticket of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state making both men the top contenders for the governorship next year.

In the APC primary, Mr Radda scored 506 votes to defeat a former secretary to the state government, Mustapha Inuwa, who scored 442.

A former managing director of Printing and Minting PLC, Abbas Masanawa scored 436, and a former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Dangiwa scored 220 votes.

Other aspirants who contested the election were a former commissioner for budget in the state, Faruk Jobe, who scored 71 votes, the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Mannir Yakubu 65 votes, Sadiq Yar'adu'a 32 votes and a former chief security officer to President Buhari, Abdulkarim Dauda, seven votes.

Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, Lawal Kaka, announced the results Friday morning.

At the PDP, Mr Lado, who has been contesting to be governor of the state since 2011, polled 750 votes to defeat the incumbent chairman of the party in the state, Salisu Majigiri who scored 257 votes, a former Federal Inland Waterways Authority boss, Ahmed Yar'adu'a scored 53 votes and Shehu Imam scored 44 votes.

The PDP Electoral Committee Chairman, Chika Nwonzuzu, declared Mr Lado the winner.

Mr Majigiri, the party chairman, said he accepted defeat in good faith and promised to help the party reclaim the state from the APC.