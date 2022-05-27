Nigeria: 8,800 Candidates Begin Interview for PTDF's Overseas Scholarships

27 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Obas Esiedesa

As part of efforts to boost the capacity of Nigerians to work in the oil and gas industry, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has shortlisted 8,800 candidates from over 26,000 applicants for this year's Overseas Scholarship Scheme, OSS.

The PTDF OSS is an annual programme that awards scholarships to Nigerians for MSc and PhD studies in partner universities in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and Malaysia.

Speaking on the process for this year's selection, Mr. Bello Mustapha, Manager, Overseas Scholarship Scheme, PTDF, said the process which started in December 2021 would see the shortlisted candidates interviewed across centres in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kaduna and Bauchi.

He said: "Over 26,000 people applied for the scholarship and over 8000 were selected to come and do the interviews.

"We conduct the interviews in the six geopolitical zones of the country but we are doing in five geopolitical zones of the country this year because of the issues of insecurity in the Southeast."

Mustapha explained that candidates in the Southeast have been advised to pick centres outside the region to enable them participate in the interview process.

"We sent them mails to choose any centre. In all the geopolitical zones we have, you can actually choose any centre that you want. You may be in the South East and you decide to come and do it in Abuja, or you can even go to Bauchi", he added.

