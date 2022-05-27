Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Fed., Addis Abeba Police Say Joint Operation Foils Planned Al-Shabaab Terror Attack On Capital

Addis Standard
Addis Ababa (file photo).
26 May 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Federal Police and Addis Abeba police commissions today said that a joint operation foiled a planned terror attack by Al-Shabaab militants especially targeting the capital Addis Abeba.

At a joint presser leaders of the federal and Addis Abeba police criminal investigation departments gave to state media today, they said the joint operation between the two helped foil planned terror attack by Al-Shabaab militants who came from Somalia and infiltrated to the capital through Somali region.

Furthermore, the security officials said that more than 340 individuals suspected to be "agents of the TPLF" and "Shene" (officials' reference of Oromo Liberation Army, OLA) were detained and are being investigated in connection with alleged involvement in terrorist activities, corruption and other illegal activities in the capital Addis Abeba. However, the security officials did not give further details on the nature of the joint operation.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X