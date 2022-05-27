Sudan Doctors - One Protestor Killed, Dozens Injured During 'Brutal Crackdown' On Saturday Processions

23 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman / Khartoum / Wad Madani / Kassala / Sennar — The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) announced the death of protestor Mohamed Khalis (20), known to his friends as 'Gishta', who died after being shot in the chest by coup forces during the processions in Omdurman, on Saturday. A nationwide escalation was announced by various resistance committees over the killing of Khalis, as well as the dozens wounded during the heavily supressed Saturday processions.

Resistance committees barricaded a number of main roads in Khartoum using burning tires, as part of their ongoing escalation in protest of the excessive violence perpetrated by the military during the May 21 processions. They also announced a March of the Millions that would take place today, towards the El Shaheed Abdelazim Street, in order to denounce the "brutal military repression".

The Wad Madani Resistance Committees organised a procession and addressed the people in the Grand Market in solidarity with the Omdurman processions, on Sunday.

Resistance committees in Khartoum state called for the start of an open escalation throughout Sudan.

Neighbourhood resistance committees in Kassala protested in front of the General Secretariat building, to reject the military encroachment on the public squares in Kassala.

Strikes from various professional associations in Sennar and the River Nile Sates also continued, owing to salary grievances and demands for access to water and electricity.

The state of the economy and disintegration of the healthcare system has been a primary source of contention for the striking parties, further evidencing the "coup authority's inability to govern", as one Sudanese journalist and activist said.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X