Sudan: Soldiers Storm Warehouses in Red Sea Port

23 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Suakin — The Osman Digna Port at Suakin on Sudan's Red Sea coast was closed for several hours on Saturday, after Sudanese soldiers returning from the war in Yemen stormed warehouses at the port, demanding their belongings.

Sources from Red Sea state told Radio Dabanga that the soldiers were dissatisfied at the delay in receiving their belongings, did not comply with the instructions of the port authority, and stormed the warehouses.

The port administration resumed operation after several hours, after receiving a commitment from the military authorities to maintain order in future.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X