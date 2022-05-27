Sudan: Soldiers Storm Warehouses in Red Sea Port

Suakin — The Osman Digna Port at Suakin on Sudan's Red Sea coast was closed for several hours on Saturday, after Sudanese soldiers returning from the war in Yemen stormed warehouses at the port, demanding their belongings.

Sources from Red Sea state told Radio Dabanga that the soldiers were dissatisfied at the delay in receiving their belongings, did not comply with the instructions of the port authority, and stormed the warehouses.

The port administration resumed operation after several hours, after receiving a commitment from the military authorities to maintain order in future.