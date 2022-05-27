Sudan: AU-IGAD-UN Trilateral Mechanism Calls On Sudan Govt to Halt Violence Against Protesters

23 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) 'trilateral mechanism', has voiced 'deep concern' at the continued use of excessive force in responding to protests, including Saturday's protests that led to the death of at least one protester and injury of several others.

In a statement on Sunday, the trilateral mechanism, which was launched on Thursday, May 12, says that it met to discuss the latest developments in Sudan and is "deeply concerned".

"The trilateral mechanism has consistently called on authorities to stop the violence, release all detainees including members and leaders of resistance committees, stop all arrests, and lift the State of Emergency. Credible investigations of all incidents of violence must also be carried out," the mechanism says.

"Creating these conducive conditions are critical for the success of the political process and must be done as a matter of urgency."

In conclusion, the mechanism, "as facilitators of intra-Sudanese talks, reiterates its readiness to support Sudanese efforts to reach a political solution as soon as possible leading to a return to constitutional order and democratic transition".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X