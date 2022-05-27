Sudan: AU-IGAD-UN Trilateral Mechanism Calls On Sudan Govt to Halt Violence Against Protesters

Khartoum — The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) 'trilateral mechanism', has voiced 'deep concern' at the continued use of excessive force in responding to protests, including Saturday's protests that led to the death of at least one protester and injury of several others.

In a statement on Sunday, the trilateral mechanism, which was launched on Thursday, May 12, says that it met to discuss the latest developments in Sudan and is "deeply concerned".

"The trilateral mechanism has consistently called on authorities to stop the violence, release all detainees including members and leaders of resistance committees, stop all arrests, and lift the State of Emergency. Credible investigations of all incidents of violence must also be carried out," the mechanism says.

"Creating these conducive conditions are critical for the success of the political process and must be done as a matter of urgency."

In conclusion, the mechanism, "as facilitators of intra-Sudanese talks, reiterates its readiness to support Sudanese efforts to reach a political solution as soon as possible leading to a return to constitutional order and democratic transition".