Sudan: Large Demonstrations to Denounce Sudan Junta's Violent Repression of Protesters

Khartoum / Khartoum North / Omdurman / El Gedaref / El Gezira — A large number of Sudanese took part in the May 23 Marches of the Millions yesterday, called for by the resistance committees under the slogan "we will not be broken" to denounce the excessive violence in the face of Saturday's demonstrations.

Demonstrators in Omdurman, Khartoum, and Khartoum North (Bahri) all moved towards El Arbaeen street (renamed Martyr Abdelazim Street) in Omdurman.

The police fired tear gas and used excessive violence against the protesters and tried to impede the arrival of the demonstrators from Khartoum North to Omdurman.

The protesters barricaded several main roads in Omdurman while the demonstrations turned into a 'hit and run' with the security forces. A large number of protesters was injured.

The marches were held under the slogan "we will not be broken" to denounce the excessive violence used against protesters by security forces on Saturday, in which a protester was killed.

In total, ninety-six protesters have been killed since the coup in October last year and over 1,500 have been detained.

A member of the Khartoum Resistance Committees told The Guardian that "in the last few days, they have increased the arrests. Two from our [resistance] committee were taken at the weekend. There have been lots of other people taken. We are keeping a low profile these days."

Marches of the millions elsewhere

Demonstrations also took place in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan. There, people called for those who killed protesters to be held accountable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Atbara, River Nile state, activists organised a protest sit-in in front of the Atbara Courts Complex to demand the release of political detainees and an end to the shooting of protesters and to oppose the October 25 coup.

Protests also took place in El Gezira as part of the nationwide escalation of nonviolent resistance activities following the killing of a protester in Omdurman.

At the international level, the US Embassy in Khartoum called for stopping violence against protesters, releasing political detainees, and lifting the State of Emergency.

Environmental protest in South Kordofan against the use of poisonous metals in mining practices (social media)

Other demonstrations in Sudan

Apart from pro-democracy demonstrations, Sudanese are holding protest vigils, calling for access to drinking water, a safe environment, or better payment and working conditions in various places in the country.

Residents of the village of El Shimeilab in El Gedaref are continuing their open sit-in that started 15 days ago demanding access to drinking water.

People in Abu Jubeiha, South Kordofan, stage a silent protest demanding the prosecution of those using poisonous materials such as mercury and cyanide in mining practices.

The staff of the Television & Radio Broadcasting Authority of River Nile staged a silent protest demanding better working conditions.

Civil servants at the judicial authority in Sennar are on strike demanding salary restructuring and pay raises.