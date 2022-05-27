Africa: Totalenergies CHAN 2022 Qualifiers - Schedule Unveiled

26 May 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The course of the teams engaged in the qualifiers for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 was unveiled on Thursday, 26 May 2022 during the draw held in Cairo, Egypt.

Teams now know their opponents.

The draw took place under the watchful eye of Algerian legend Djamal Menad who assisted Senior Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar.

Algeria, already qualified as host nation, will be waiting for the other qualified teams for the final tournament. Libya and Morocco are automatically qualified in the Northern zone as they were the only teams to engage.

Full results

Western Zone A

First Round

Western Zone B

Central Zone

Central-East Zone

Southern Zone

Read the original article on CAF.

