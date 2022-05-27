Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN and International Bank Liberia Limited (IB) Launch Mobile Money Push and Pull Service

The more than 50,000 International Bank Liberia Limited (IB) customers can now link their bank accounts to their mobile money wallets, thanks to a new partnership with Lonestar Cell MTN.

International Bank officially launched the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money Push and Pull service today to provide their customers with banking convenience.

The Push and Pull service allows International Bank account holders to link their accounts to their Lonestar Cell MTN mobile money wallets, enabling them to move money from "bank to wallet" and vice versa with ease and from anywhere.

The Mobile Money Push and Pull service is part of the national drive to move Liberia towards a digital economy.

Mr. Sully Turay IB Manager, E-Banking and Digital Channels, said that the Push and Pull service is a key channel for customer's financial convenience. With it, they have 24-hour access to their money and all the benefits that mobile money brings with it.

The push and pull service allows International Bank account holders to access basic financial services from their mobile phones from any county in Liberia. This service is an added advantage as this gives International Bank account holders access to their IB account(s) anytime and anywhere in Liberia, in the 15 counties.

With access to mobile money, IB account holders can receive money from abroad via Sendwave, BnB, World Remit, and Remitly directly to their mobile money wallets, then, if necessary, push the remittance to their bank accounts.

With the onboarding of International Bank, Lonestar Cell MTN, now has six of Liberia's 10 commercial banks a part of its mobile money ecosystem.

Christopher Ssali, Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Financial Services General Manager welcomes International Bank to the MoMo family.

"With thousands of agents and merchants in our network, IB account holders can access cash, pay bills, and buy goods and services stress-free. When it comes to safe, secure, and convenient digital transactions Mobile Money is the answer," he said.

Mr. Turay said, "Now, our customers can conduct financial transactions in thousands of locations in Liberia. We are excited!"

About the Lonestar Cell MTN

Launched in 2001, Lonestar Cell MTN is the trusted mobile phone and mobile money operator in Liberia. Our singular focus is to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world for our customers. Our reliable country-wide network, partnerships with Liberia's major banks and over nine-thousand Mobile Money agents, Lonestar Cell MTN subscribers can deposit and withdraw cash, pay bills and pay for services seamlessly. We believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern and connected life.