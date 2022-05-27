Tanzania: Simba - Chama Fit for Dar Derby

SIMBA said their midfield maestro Clatous Chama is likely to be featured in their third Dar es Salaam Derby against Young Africans at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza this Saturday.

The two giants meet in the semifinal match of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) to determine which side deserves a ticket to play in the event's final at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

The Msimbazi Street Reds have opted to stay in Mwanza where they have intensified their drills ahead of the epic match while Yanga have moved their camp to Shinyanga for rehearsals prior to the big game.

The fever mounts a day after day as only two days remain before the giants clash. Like all other derbies, this is always a history making clash to the both sides.

"The good news we have is that Chama has joined his team mates in the training sessions and there is a big possibility for him to be engaged in action on Saturday. If he does not play, then other players will fill up the vacuum," said the club's Media and Communications Manager Ahmed Ally.

He also disclosed that fullback Shomari Kapombe who picked injury during their recent Premier League match against Geita Gold is also progressing well and that he too may be part of the squad on the day.

On veteran midfielder Jonas Mkude, Ally said he did not travel with the team in order to be given enough time to nurse his injury while insisting that preparations are unfolding smoothly.

His colleague for Yanga Hassan Bumbuli disclosed that they are too progressing well with preparations and are looking forward to do the best in the encounter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are aware that Simba have diverted all their energy to the ASFC but that does not scare us because we also need to clinch it to complete a brace of titles this season," he said.

He added that they expect to return from Shinyanga tomorrow ready for the explosive fixture while insisting that their main target of the campaign is less than winning the coveted trophy.

"We request Yanga fans to turn up in big numbers and rally behind us in our quest to win the ASFC trophy of which without doubt, we are going to grab it," Bumbuli disclosed.

He also pointed out that the reason they chose to pitch camp in Shinyanga is because the place they are training resembles that of CCM Kirumba venue where the game will be staged. The match is however almost a replica of last season's ASFC final of which Simba managed to win 1-0 as they aim to retain it for another time.