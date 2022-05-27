Tanzania: Geita Gold Eye to See Off Tz Prisons

THE Assistant Coach of the Geita Gold, Mathias Wandiba said their team is upbeat to emerge victors in their Premier League match against the relegation-threatened Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya today.

Speaking during an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Wandiba said they are well drilled to win the match besides playing an away game.

"Our team has arrived in Mbeya safely and we have been able to conduct intensive training here at Sokoine Stadium and the team is ready for the game. Our target is to win this game," he said.

Adding, he said they are aware of the importance of the game since it is part of their campaign in achieving their goal of finishing among the best four teams this season.

He, however, admitted that the match will be very difficult because Tanzania Prisons are fighting to escape relegation. Additionally, Geita Gold's custodian Sebusebu Samson said they are determined to fight for the victory in all 90 minutes of the game. He called upon the team's fans to come out in large numbers to support their players.

He said the league has become difficult due to the fact every team prepares well for a game. Geita Gold are placed fifth with 35 points in the league standings after playing 25 league matches.

The team has won nine, drawn nine and lost eight matches. They have netted 25 and conceded 24 goals.

After Tanzania Prisons, they will return to Nyankumbu Stadium to host Dodoma Jiji on June 13th this year. They will have two away matches against Police Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium and Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.